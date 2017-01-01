What’s the point in having a bunch of expensive machinery hanging around at home when you only use it once or twice a year? With ToolMates Hire, you can rent those tools out to people in your area and make money off your oft used items! Find out how with ToolMates Hire.

If you choose to accept the rental request then you arrange when to meet the renter and provide him with the tool.

Don’t have the tools required to do that job that your house has long been in need of? Jump on ToolMates Hire and rent a tool from your neighbour just around the corner! At prices up to 40% cheaper than the big chains such as Kennards and Coates, it’s like having mates rates all across your suburb!