    • 5.5 TONNE YANMAR EXCAVATOR FOR WET HIRE
      5.5 TONNE YANMAR EXCAVATOR FOR WET HIRE

      5.5 TONNE YANMAR EXCAVATOR FOR WET HIRE

      Wet hire rates:1. bucket - $100 per hour2. hammer - $130 per hour3. See more...
      • $800

        Price per day

      • $5600

        Price per week

      • New!
      Belfield  /  show map
    • 1 MAN PETROL POST HOLE BORER AUGER 300MM
      1 MAN PETROL POST HOLE BORER AUGER 300MM

      1 MAN PETROL POST HOLE BORER AUGER 300MM

      Not for the feint hearted! this is a serious bit of kit!!!...... .1 man See more...
      • $50

        Price per day

      • $150

        Price per week

      Marsden  /  show map
    • Concrete Saw For Hire
      Concrete Saw For Hire

      Concrete Saw For Hire

      Due to high demand, please call to confirm equipment availability first.oakleigh mowerpower store See more...
      • $120

        Price per day

      • $600

        Price per week

      • New!
      Cheltenham  /  show map
    • Long Reach Hedge Trimmer For Hire
      Long Reach Hedge Trimmer For Hire

      Long Reach Hedge Trimmer For Hire

      Due to high demand, please call to confirm equipment availability first.oakleigh mowerpower store See more...
      • $70

        Price per day

      • $420

        Price per week

      • New!
      Cheltenham  /  show map
    • Honda High Pressure Cleaner
      Honda High Pressure Cleaner

      Honda High Pressure Cleaner

      Includes: engine oil, quick setup guide, operator's manual.honda gx390 - 389ccstainless steel framecat See more...
      • $50

        Price per day

      • $220

        Price per week

      Marrickville  /  show map
    • Push Mower
      Push Mower

      Push Mower

      Due to high demand, please call to confirm equipment availability first. oakleigh mowerpower See more...
      • $35

        Price per day

      • $210

        Price per week

      • New!
      Cheltenham  /  show map
    • Greatbull 13.5hp Chipper Shredder For Hire
      Greatbull 13.5hp Chipper Shredder For Hire

      Greatbull 13.5hp Chipper Shredder For Hire

      Engine: briggs & strattonpower: 13.5 hpdisplacement: 420 cccylinder: single cylinderconnection rod: forged steelfuel See more...
      • $150

        Price per day

      • $600

        Price per week

      • New!
      Cheltenham  /  show map
    • HITACHI JACK HAMMER
      HITACHI JACK HAMMER

      HITACHI JACK HAMMER

      See more...
      • $60

        Price per day

      • $240

        Price per week

      Gymea Bay  /  show map
    • HUSQVARNA RIDE ON MOWER LTH1536
      HUSQVARNA RIDE ON MOWER LTH1536

      HUSQVARNA RIDE ON MOWER LTH1536

      Electric start semi automatic ride on mower, comes cleaned & ready to go See more...
      • $70

        Price per day

      • $275

        Price per week

      Marsden  /  show map
    • Aluminium Scaffold Hire Sydney 4.5m+
      Aluminium Scaffold Hire Sydney 4.5m+

      Aluminium Scaffold Hire Sydney 4.5m+

      Our aluminium scaffolding system provides a strong, highly flexible fixed or moveable platform See more...
      • $95

        Price per day

      • $570

        Price per week

      Marrickville  /  show map
    • Concrete Mixer
      Concrete Mixer

      Concrete Mixer

      Good reliable petrol engine concrete mixer never let me down.  See more...
      • $40

        Price per day

      • $200

        Price per week

      Marrickville  /  show map
    • Gerni High Pressure Cleaner
      Gerni High Pressure Cleaner

      Gerni High Pressure Cleaner

      Perfect for cleaning jobs around the home. includes a patio cleaner for cleaning See more...
      • $25

        Price per day

      • $100

        Price per week

      Caringbah  /  show map
    • BOSCH ELECTRIC COMPACT JIGSAW
      BOSCH ELECTRIC COMPACT JIGSAW

      BOSCH ELECTRIC COMPACT JIGSAW

      The bosch jigsaw is a compact tool enabling precise curves and straight lines See more...
      • $1

        Price per day

      • $2

        Price per week

      Marrickville  /  show map
    • Husqvarna Cut n Break saw k650
      Husqvarna Cut n Break saw k650

      Husqvarna Cut n Break saw k650

      Husqvarna/partner k650 cut n break saw. cut-n-break method is the natural choice when See more...
      • $180

        Price per day

      • $720

        Price per week

      Gymea Bay  /  show map
    • STIHL TS460 14" CONCRETE CUTTING WET SAW
      STIHL TS460 14" CONCRETE CUTTING WET SAW

      STIHL TS460 14" CONCRETE CUTTING WET SAW

      Stihl ts460 14" concrete cutting wet saw with diamond blade & wet kit.comes See more...
      • $70

        Price per day

      • $250

        Price per week

      Marsden  /  show map
    • Long Reach Pole Saw For Hire
      Long Reach Pole Saw For Hire

      Long Reach Pole Saw For Hire

      Due to high demand, please call to confirm equipment availability first. oakleigh mowerpower store See more...
      • $70

        Price per day

      • $420

        Price per week

      • New!
      Cheltenham  /  show map
    • HUSQVARNA PG 450 CONCRETE GRINDER.
      HUSQVARNA PG 450 CONCRETE GRINDER.

      HUSQVARNA PG 450 CONCRETE GRINDER.

      Husqvarna pg450 planetary concrete grinder, diamonds 30,60,120 grits, husqvarna vacuum and a hand See more...
      • $500

        Price per day

      • $2000

        Price per week

      Dee Why  /  show map
    • KUBOTA EXCAVATOR U17-3
      KUBOTA EXCAVATOR U17-3

      KUBOTA EXCAVATOR U17-3

      Kubota u17-3 mini excavator. this capable little zero swing machine is able to See more...
      • $190

        Price per day

      • $900

        Price per week

      Gymea Bay  /  show map
    • GREENFIELD 10.5HP PETROL GARDEN MULCHER
      GREENFIELD 10.5HP PETROL GARDEN MULCHER

      GREENFIELD 10.5HP PETROL GARDEN MULCHER

      Greenfield piecemakerthe superior chipper shredder turns fresh prunings, fronds, small branches, organic garden See more...
      • $30

        Price per day

      • $110

        Price per week

      Marsden  /  show map
    • HITACHI DROP SAW
      HITACHI DROP SAW

      HITACHI DROP SAW

      210mm hitachi sliding compound mitre saw See more...
      • $55

        Price per day

      • $220

        Price per week

      Gymea Bay  /  show map
    • Bobcat S590
      Bobcat S590

      Bobcat S590

      The compact bobcat® s70 skid-steer loader is small enough to get in the See more...
      • $300

        Price per day

      • $1500

        Price per week

      Marrickville  /  show map
    • HUSQVARNA YTH1848XP RIDE ON MOWER LAWN
      HUSQVARNA YTH1848XP RIDE ON MOWER LAWN

      HUSQVARNA YTH1848XP RIDE ON MOWER LAWN

      ***absolutely no transactions outside of toolmates hire***, please do not call asking to hire See more...
      • $95

        Price per day

      • $350

        Price per week

      Marsden  /  show map
    • BOX TRAILER /UTE LOADING RAMPS MOTORBIKE
      BOX TRAILER /UTE LOADING RAMPS MOTORBIKE

      BOX TRAILER /UTE LOADING RAMPS MOTORBIKE

      Many other tools available including corded & cordless power tools, automotive & mechanical See more...
      • $15

        Price per day

      • $58

        Price per week

      Marsden  /  show map
    • Compactor
      Compactor

      Compactor

      68 kg, 6.5 hp, 12 kn See more...
      • $60

        Price per day

      • $140

        Price per week

      Helena Valley  /  show map
    • GENERATOR 2KVA
      GENERATOR 2KVA

      GENERATOR 2KVA

      See more...
      • $60

        Price per day

      • $300

        Price per week

      Lysterfield  /  show map

Recentlty Added
